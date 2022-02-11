Wisconsin law sets forth the following for a poll-worker nominee: 1) good cause basis to deny approval and 2) qualifications to be approved as a poll worker.
Imagine my surprise when, on Dec. 6, Alderperson Morrissette and Mayor Rich O’Connor shut down the conversation when Alderperson Hall raised a concern about one of the nominees.
In doing so, they forced the list of poll worker nominees to a vote without any due diligence to follow state law. As if that was not enough, these two then dragged Alderperson Hall (and taxpayers) through a formal investigation, resulting in the ultimatum of: be censored or apologize.
That’s ridiculous.
The nominee at issue publicly holds himself out as an extremist on social media. He is so violent and threatening in his words and imagery that he was forced to resign from local Republican leadership.
Why wouldn’t Rich O’Connor be working to ensure that all voters feel safe and welcome at our polling locations?
We have very real problems in Hudson if members of City Council cannot only ignore state law, but pressure the rest of the council to abandon their responsibilities as well. When the city attorney becomes an echo chamber for the mayor, rather than a reliable source of law, we are well past the canary in the coal mine.
In this case, City Attorney Vivian did not counsel the council on Wisconsin. Statute Section
7.30(4)(e) – good cause to deny a nominee – or on Section 7.30(a)(2), qualifications for approval. Instead, Attorney Vivian adopted the false narrative of the mayor used to shut down the conversation.
But here’s the kicker: Members of City Council – whether elected, appointed, or hired – according to local law, all have an ethical responsibility to follow state law.
How is it that Rich O’Connor is not acting unethically where he not only ignores state law but pressures and punishes those who work to follow it?
With the dismissal of the ethics complaint against him, it will be up to Hudson voters to stand up for the integrity of Hudson.
