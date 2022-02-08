Wisconsin pays a lot of money in taxes but what are we getting in return? Wisconsin taxes rate No. 10 highest of 50 states at a high of 7.65%.
K-12 Facts. World rankings via PISA: USA No. 25; (Canada No. 5. Closest Best Practice) USA rankings via ACT scores; WI No. 32-below average; MN No. 23 (Closest Best Practice.) Best states: Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
From Wisconsin Assembly leader Robin Vos: “During the pandemic, students of every age have fallen woefully behind. Remedial class attendance numbers have been growing for years because high school students are unprepared for college as it is. Removing ACT/SAT requirements only exacerbates this. Only one-third of Wisconsin students are proficient – operating at grade level – in math and English language arts; 64% of Wisconsin students are not proficient in reading; with 34% of Wisconsin students not even meeting a basic reading level.”
Quality of K-12 education focus in Hudson?
All students below average on the distribution curve, are the ones that need the help. Where are the programs to help them? If students are not interested in learning, then find subjects that will motivate them, like a trade’s sampler of wood shop, machine shop, sheet metal, auto repair, and heavy equipment operator like SOFTEC education.
Also, computer classes that lay a ground work for programming, network administrator, information processing and security. Subjects in the AM & work release in the PM. Partner with local businesses and have the student learn at the business.
University of Wisconsin graduation rate after four years = 71%; 29%? Mismatched? Failed? University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduation rate after four years = 40%; 60%. Why? What are the student loan obligations per student?
University of Wisconsin-Madison $27,000. University of Wisconsin-River Falls, $21,000. Mental maturity occurs around age 25.
We do not know the output quality of our high school program and the degree of interfacing to the next step. If so, where is the information? Awaiting K-12 output's survey at 3-5-7 years on student’s evaluation of quality of Hudson’s K-12 educational processes for college, technical college, work, and military.
