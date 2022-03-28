I write this letter in support of Cathy Leaf for St. Croix County Supervisor District 4. I have known Cathy personally for several years, as our children were in the Hudson Middle School and High School band programs together.
Through that relationship, I noticed that no matter how busy Cathy’s schedule was, she made time to volunteer to help out school programs.
She was dependable but also made the work enjoyable. Whether the volunteer job entailed chaperoning marching band trips or providing security at Pepper Fest to raise funds for school programs, Cathy always had a smile and upbeat attitude.
As a parent, business owner and professional, Cathy is an authentic person who shares her opinions honestly and frankly. She listens first. If she disagrees with you, she does so respectfully. Cathy Leaf values civil discourse, yet you know where she stands on issues.
Cathy has served her first term as county supervisor with integrity. Our neighborhood has some concerns about adjacent parkland purchased by St. Croix County, and Cathy has sought out our opinions and gathered information for us so we can be informed.
She has contacted us before county board meetings to ask our thoughts on county board agenda items. After the meeting, she follows up to give an update, identify action items and craft a way forward for issues brought to her by constituents.
She is an excellent listener and problem solver – she keeps an open mind and tries to seek creative resolutions to problems or disagreements.
Through working with Cathy on the park issues, I have seen firsthand that Cathy is able to consider issues from multiple perspectives and on multiple levels. She grasps both the big picture of issues (such as relationship to other governmental entities and regulations) as well as the immediate concerns of her constituents.
We are fortunate to have Cathy as our county supervisor. I hope you will join me in voting for Cathy Leaf for another term as St. Croix County supervisor for District 4.
