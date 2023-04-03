As the school board election nears, I need to remind people that this race is supposed to be nonpartisan. I am disappointed to see the Democratic Party publishing both Heather Logelin and Megan Rozowski on the backs of flyers with the Democratic Supreme Court pick and having them placed on doors throughout Hudson.
While one could say this action is of the Democratic Party, I find that hard to believe when these same candidates are hosting text trainings sponsored by the Democratic Party combined with meet and greets as a manipulative move to garner votes, again in a nonpartisan race. Under Heather's term, the Board of Education has allowed themselves to be distracted by social issues and less focused on education.
I have known Erin Gerlach for over 16 years as a fellow business executive, a parent at the same schools, and a friend. Erin Gerlach has done a great job running a nonpartisan campaign by intentionally not aligning herself with a political party.
I'm confident that she will encourage her fellow board members to refocus on what matters, so I encourage voters to vote for the person and not the party they align with. I fully endorse Erin Gerlach for the Hudson Board of Education.
Isaac – Erin seems like a very friendly person! But what you are saying is being hypocritical. Erin isn’t any more “non-partisan” than the candidates you mention: she openly voices her Christian conservative perspective very directly. I think that is fine and expected! But what is NOT fine nor fair are your examples and accusations for Heather and Megan. The Wisconsin democratic party makes the decision on who to put on their flyers and who to endorse. Period. And as for the text training – that wasn’t anything close to a “manipulative move.” I believe it is as straightforward as the local group offering a tool for the candidates to utilize to extend awareness and education on the upcoming vote. These candidates are using their own time and funds to build their campaign, and any smart business person would use the opportunity to partner with a credible support team to strengthen the impact of their work. In other words, canvassing and working to get out the vote is NOT manipulative, it’s a grassroots effort that individuals choose to do.
And as I mentioned previously, in this time of strong partisanship, it’s difficult to be 100% “non-partisan,” free from any party bias. Being bipartisan is perhaps a more appropriate term here. What I appreciate most about the candidates I support (like Megan and Heather too) is that they, for me, feel more bipartisan- meaning they are compelled and committed to involving the cooperation of both political parties and all those who fall somewhere in the middle/moderate (like myself). For me personally, Erin isn’t in my top 2 candidates for school board. If I could vote for a third, sure she would be.
