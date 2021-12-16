I am a frequent visitor to the gem of a state park just down the road from me.
After digging out from the overnight snow storm Saturday morning, I headed out to the park with my skis, fully expecting to be blazing my own trail.
I was delighted to find the hard working volunteers had already started grooming the trails.
I know from past years they will be out there maintaining the trails all season long for us to enjoy.
Thank you Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks. We are so lucky to have you.
