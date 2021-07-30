The Golden Rule: treat others as you would want to be treated, brings to mind Luke 6:31: Do on to others as you would have them do to you. I have to imagine that for most of us, it is the positive connotations that come to mind when we hear or think about the Golden Rule.
As an advocate for victims of crime and survivors of trauma, I unfortunately know there is another side of this coin. Those who are not honest, not honorable, manipulative in their use of others, and cruel, use scripture and well-intentioned ideas like the Golden Rule as a weapon, as a way to pressure silence, compliance.
The Golden Rule for these people is more akin to: Fall in line, question nothing, be socially convenient, pretend there are no problems and I/we will be kind to you. These people use the Golden Rule as a response to shut down those seeking accountability, those asking that folks take responsibility for their actions: Don’t call out someone for the harm they are doing because that’s not the Golden Rule.
As our Hudson mayor continues his attacks on fellow council members during public Common Council meetings, as he pressures another member of the community to stop wearing her mask at a densely packed indoor political listening session, the Golden Rule as applied starts to sound like the tool of the bully as opposed to the gift of the lamb.
Sarah Yacoub
Hudson
