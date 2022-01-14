The Hudson Raiders (school board) want to take more of our money for spending on buildings and not on our precious children. Wrong priority at the wrong time.
They want to pile $60 million to $80 million on us, when we are already in one of the highest taxed states. We get aid from the state based on the number of students in our district, that has been flat for years and will remain or go downward and the long-term prediction says more online will be the trend.
We need to ask why the Raiders have been under-levied for years meaning property taxes were kept too low instead of paying as we go. Financial acumen? Can they really manage our limited tax dollars? Have they taken all the waste out of our district?
Our state government said our property taxes would go down by 3%, also the state would make available 66% of the funding for K-12 possible, if the local school board would correctly manage their side of their share. At one of the school board meetings; I asked the board if they were Irresponsible shortsighted conservatives? No answer. No questions were ever answered. Public servants?
Any increase in taxes by our school or city is going to increase the pool of our neighbors in poverty which are 8% or 1,120 neighbors, and the 200 families who are food dependent. These neighbors are already down and we are going to put more on them? Give them a break.
Vote no on the school referendum this April. Also consider replacing some board members with one member who is trying to live on a fixed income and one member who is a skilled trades person.
Our board needs a better balance of people with different points of view.
There are 5,609 students in our Hudson district schools. The parents will normally support this request along with teachers and staff so we need to really spread the word, no; 10,000 times all over St. Joseph, Troy, North Hudson, Town of Hudson, and the city of Hudson.
