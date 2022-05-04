Americans are sickened by the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, a war where homes, schools and hospitals are targeted for bombing. Where Russian soldiers are executing husbands in front of their families and raping mothers in front of their children.
A majority of members from the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting NATO, calling for the Biden administration to uphold NATO’s “founding democratic principles” and calling on President Joe Biden to strengthen the organization’s commitment to defending democracy. The resolution passed 362-63 with “yes” votes from all 219 Democrats and 143 Republicans.
Outrageously, 63 Republicans voted against the resolution and showed their blatant disregard for democracy and the daily atrocities Putin is directing against innocent civilians.
It sickened me to learn that one of the House members voting against the resolution was Tom Tiffany, our representative from the Wisconsin 7th Congressional District.
His vote clearly demonstrates he simply does not care about our democracy, our country, our allies, or the innocents being abused and slaughtered by the Russian invaders. How awful.
The only opportunity to effect a change in our representation and return to decency is coming in November. You can vote for or against Mr. Tiffany.
It is time to consider what corner you are in. Are you in the corner of freedom-loving democratic nations who value human decency and human life, or do you stand in the corner with Mr. Putin, the Putin-loving former president and Mr. Tiffany?
