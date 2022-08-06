Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s feigned ignorance and lies about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the nation’s capitol and our democracy make him unfit for office. Vote to replace him on Nov. 8.
You can register to vote and request your ballot online at MyVote.WI.Gov, or you can do it in person at the office of your local municipal clerk.
It’s time to elect a Wisconsin senator who is honest and works for all of us. Ron has failed on both counts.
On Feb. 7, Ron speculated, on Fox News, about whether Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, was responsible for the mob trashing the Capitol: “Is this another diversionary operation? Is this meant to deflect away from potentially what the speaker knew and when she knew it. I don’t know, but I’m suspicious.”
You can’t make this stuff up.
At the first Senate hearing about the January riot, Johnson used his time to promote a crazy theory that the insurrectionists weren’t Trump supporters but were “provocateurs” and “fake Trump protestors.” Sad.
On Feb. 21, Johnson was back on Fox, claiming that the idea that some Trump supporters are “armed insurrectionists” couldn’t be “further from the truth.” Our senator really said this.
Although it’s easy to mine the rich lode of Ron’s bizarre speculations; he’s our senator, he took an oath of office, and he’s paid to take his obligations seriously. He doesn't. It’s time to elect a better senator.
