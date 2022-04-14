Last Wednesday, many local yards changed as the result of another election being completed and signs were taken down. The question before us is, given the the re-elections and newly elected, how will we move forward?
The question before us is given the re-elections and newly elected, how will we move forward?
While congratulations I’m sure have been plentiful for those who won their respective races, I want to thank those who threw their hat in the ring and came up short.
So much of our health as a people depends on people willing to serve, taking the risk, the push and pull, of point and counterpoint. We are better for your participation – thank you.
For those who won, let me encourage you to use the trust given you well for those you have been elected to serve. May you listen well and serve with integrity seeking the welfare of all to the best of your ability.
For those of us who are not in office, may we make their service more fruitful by communication truthfully and with respect, treating them as we would like to be treated if we were in their position.
We may have little or no influence on the tone prevailing over our state and country, but we can certainly improve the tone locally.
May we walk well together into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.