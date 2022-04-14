Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY FROM INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH THIS EVENING... Brief periods of low visibility from intense snow showers are possible through this evening. Please drive slowly and with caution.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&