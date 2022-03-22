Several years ago, my family and I experienced an F1 tornado on our Town of St. Joseph property. What struck me most, beyond the damage done, was that people from all over, most of whom I had never met, showed up with chainsaws, food, and just plain muscle, to help with the cleanup.
No one talked about who anyone voted for. No one threatened anyone. No one was angry. Everyone came together and worked to restore this small corner of our community.
I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of the yelling and the screaming; the threats and the hostility; the overall pervasive ‘it’s all about me’ mentality. I’m having a hard time recognizing the township where I’ve lived for the last 30 years.
What we need at our local level are supervisors not bringing in national divisive issues, but who believe in making sure we’re equipped if there’s a fire, keeping our roads in good condition, taking care of town lands and waters, and taking care of St Joe residents with a local “I live in your backyard” focus;
Justin Kruse for Supervisor 1, Laurie DeRosier for Supervisor 3, Sue Curtis for County Board, District 2, are those candidates.
I’m still hoping that if a tornado rips through your yard and tears things up, the people of this community will be there together, chainsaws in hand, ready to help you get life back on track.
