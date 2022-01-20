The purpose of this letter is to address the investigation of the complaint against Joyce Hall.
I watched and just re-watched the video of the council meeting where the discussion occurred. I was struck by the tone of the conversation. It seems that even though the approval of the election workers was on the agenda, everyone except Alderperson Hall viewed it as a rubber stamp exercise.
Which leads me to wonder … what standards, if any, are so low as to not warrant elimination by this body? … If you are willing to approve any slate of election workers, regardless of their reputation, why have this on the agenda at all?
I have been present many times when Mr. Kraft is before this and other elected bodies. He often exhibits intimidation tactics, going over time and in the case of mask discussion, dressing in the gear of a crusader.
It might be something that you would ignore as being the actions of someone who is passionate about a cause. I urge you to look at this clearly.
The crusader gear was intentional and something that you should not have ignored. This is the clothing chosen by supremacist groups to signal white supremacy. It is coded language and gear intended to send a message to similarly oriented individuals.
These are not normal times. The threat of violence directed to elected officials and school boards is being promoted by extremist groups and is present in our community as well. The threat of violence related to elections, voting and the counting of votes is escalating.
Poll workers are being intimidated just for doing their jobs. Having Mr. Kraft at an election location is inappropriate, especially given the nationwide effort to discredit election results.
