As an independent voter I research the candidates to determine who will get my vote. While I lean to the conservative side, I am not a conservative who believes in overturning free and fair elections, who believes politicians should get between a women (four granddaughters) and her doctor, or who believes that election districts should be so gerrymandered that one party always wins and thus can ignore the needs of their constituents.
Dan Kelly is too extreme for me. Too extreme for Wisconsin.
As I see it, the present majority in the Supreme Court makes rulings based on extreme ideology and partisan politics rather than a fair and nonpartisan approach based on the facts and the law. They act as politicians not as judges. Time for a change.
I will be voting for Judge Janet Protasiewicz to make the court more of an independent branch of government rather than just a political rubber stamp and extension of the extreme gerrymandered legislature. We deserve better.
But get ready for out-of-state dark money to fill our airways and our mailboxes with slick and slanderous false ads to convince us to vote against Judge Janet. Dan Kelly has already started with the lies. But I will not be swayed because I have done my research, and I know that Judge Janet is right for Wisconsin. Please join me and vote for Judge Janet on or before April 4.
