With the upcoming spring elections, we have an opportunity to return to normal. Let’s stay focused on our common ground and elect representatives that govern with common sense.
It’s time to leave extremism behind.
Nowhere is that more the case than in St. Joseph Township, where I live. There’s been too much drama and divisiveness all brought about by former supervisor Darla Myers. Citizens shut down her resolution to create an unnecessary Second Amendment sanctuary. This winter, the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors did the same, with the chair asking citizens not to put forward resolutions that essentially were a waste of supervisors’ time and county resources.
No one on either side of the argument disputes that gun ownership is very much a part of Wisconsin life. Nor does anyone disagree that ownership rights are protected by both the Wisconsin and U.S. constitutions. Arguing otherwise is the MAGA extremists’ way of inciting fear. We don’t need more fear mongering. We need representatives at every level of government to focus on what they are elected to do.
I’m voting the common sense ticket and casting my ballot for Theresa Johnson for town chair, Matt Moore for supervisor 2 and Chris Marshall for supervisor 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.