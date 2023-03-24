The Town of St. Joseph has been extremely fortunate in having a town chair and board members who have served our town and citizens well. Town government is responsible for roads, public safety with fire and EMS, managing the town’s finances and governing fairly and equitably for all citizens at the town or local government level.
In her tenure as chair and board member, Theresa Johnson has lead the town in many activities dating from the St. Croix River Bridge completion years, developing and implementing our town’s zoning ordinance, utilizing state and federal funds available to the town in a fiscally responsible manner for the benefit of the town, and complying with state and federal laws and regulations. Theresa was instrumental in arranging the acquisition of the 40 acre town parkland north of Perch Lake.
Chris Marshall has served the town as supervisor 4 and was on the Planning Commission. A local businessman, he also is responsible for the physical plant and maintenance portions of the town’s facilities. He is the kind of practical, common sense person who complements and is needed on a Board.
Matt Moore would be relatively new to town government. He now serves as a citizen member on the town’s Finance Committee and has experience at the county government level. He feels town supervisors serve in a non-partisan position and must operate in a non-partisan manner which means putting the needs of constituents and the town first.
St. Joseph citizens have the opportunity to re-elect, and elect, board members who will be pragmatic, objective and effective on behalf of our town. Please vote for Theresa Johnson, Matt Moore and Chris Marshall for the town board on April 4.
We also have the opportunity to elect Megan Rozowski, a St. Joseph resident and Houlton school parent, to the Hudson school board. She is qualified in financial and policy matters at the higher education level in Minnesota.
