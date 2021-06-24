St. Joe’s Township, where I reside, has a resolution before the Town Board to become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Township. It is based on fear that the government is coming for our guns and ammo. It isn’t.
Instead of a divisive and unenforceable resolution, let’s get behind what the vast majority of Americans -- Democrats, Republicans, and others -- agree on: background checks on all gun sales and Extreme Risk laws. I think we can all agree that we don’t want someone who is in crisis and considering harming themselves or others to have access to firearms. These laws can help de-escalate emergency situations before a suicide or a mass shooting takes place.
Let’s focus on what unites us: how can we meaningfully keep our school, parks, Town Hall, and the whole St. Joe community safe.
Cindy Leonard
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.