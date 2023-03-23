The Wisconsin Supreme Court election happening April 4 will determine how the court rules on cases involving: access to reproductive health care, nonpartisan redistricting, voting restrictions and limiting public unions. Trust data, not hearsay, when choosing which candidate to vote for. Trust the candidate’s judicial record, significant endorsements, and their campaign funding sources. Be skeptical of campaign slogans and attack ads, especially those funded by groups outside Wisconsin.
A good place to start is guides.vote. This website provides nonpartisan overviews of the two candidates, Daniel Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz. It gives their views on abortion, affirmative action, COVID-19 restriction, gun rules, LBGTQ rights, redistricting, unions and their priorities. Finally, it lists the individuals and groups that have endorsed each candidate. You will see a clear distinction between the two candidates. Guides.vote also provides tips on detecting disinformation. Look at the data and then vote according to your values.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.