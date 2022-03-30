Town of St. Joseph residents: Vote “no” on April 5 referendum.
The liberals are at it again. When they don’t like the results of an election, they try to change the rules.
Fact: More residents showed up at the St. Joseph Town Hall to caucus on Jan. 13, 2022, than have ever participated in any of our past town caucuses. Ever!
Residents showed up to participate in St. Joe’s long-held, nonpartisan, participative form of government on a cold January night – and it worked. Nominations were made, seconded, and the voting took place.
Why change from caucus to a nomination process now?
In my opinion, it’s because, we the people, showed up, in-person and voted. St. Joseph residents participated in the caucus as never before.
This referendum is about mail-in voting. Nothing more. If this referendum passes, our local Town Board elections will become subject to the same mail-in ballot mess we see happening all over our country.
I urge all to vote “no” on April 5, and keep our caucus in place.
