I get it. Why listen to politicians drone on about promises, laws and policies when you can flip through the headlines on your phone? Why Zoom into the local school board or city council meeting when you can watch Netflix? Who needs details?
Voters do.
How can we make informed election choices if we don’t know the candidates or understand the issues on the ballot? I realized I had some homework to do for the New Richmond School Board election on Feb. 15. The spring election on April 5 isn’t too far behind, so I’ll need to learn more about those running for several court, county and municipal offices.
Too many times we vote against our own best interests because we are not informed. And we wonder why seniors on tight fixed incomes vote for candidates who want to cut Social Security. Or parents with young children vote against funding our schools.
It takes only minutes to investigate what that headline really meant, or check a candidate’s profile on Facebook. It takes only an hour or maybe two to Zoom into those local government meetings and find out whose words sound like your own?
It might only take one evening away from the sitcoms to attend a candidates’ open forum.
Every American has the ability and opportunity to vote. Lets all do a little research to understand what we are voting for before filling in that ballot. Your vote is your voice. Use it.
