I’d hazard a guess that many of us don’t know how Wisconsin towns nominate and select candidates for election. Turns out there isn’t a common process.
Most towns circulate candidate nomination papers in December and January for a nonpartisan primary in February.
Some towns — like the Town of St. Joseph — hang onto the old practice of caucusing in January to select candidates. Nearly 3,000 eligible voters stayed home on that chilly Jan. 13 night, while only 188 people, about 6 percent of eligible voters, braved the cold to stand in the parking lot and caucus.
Only those who attended that night, bundled up in coats, hats, gloves and boots, were able to select candidates to run for the town board. Anyone out of town, like me, was out of luck. One night, one chance.
Voters in St. Joseph have an opportunity to improve the transparency and openness of town governance by voting “yes” to the following referendum question, which will appear on the ballot in the spring election on April 5: "Shall all candidates in the Town of St. Joseph for elective town offices be nominated at a nonpartisan primary?”
Make the right choice by voting “yes.” The candidates who have decided to run for office to serve our communities can draw on the support of more voters. More voters can participate in the nomination and selection of candidates for nonpartisan primaries. A win-win for all.
