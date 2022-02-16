I am an independent conservative leaning voter. I recently wrote Rep Tom Tiffany and Sen. Ron Johnson expressing my support for free and fair elections, which are the bedrock of our democracy.
Although I write both of them on issues of importance to me, Mr. Johnson often does not respond – does not care – and the recent response from Mr. Tiffany was typical of what I receive from these two. The cleverly written email thanked me for my concern, a concern he went to great lengths to assure me that he shared.
The email went on to list, in a factual way, the actions he said were required to ensure free and fair elections. Every one of the actions was a voter suppression tactic.
It was clear his idea of free and fair elections is not free and fair for everyone, but only free and fair for those he expects to vote for him.
Both of these Republicans appear willing to take a hammer and chisel to the bedrock of our democracy. As one who is old enough to remember when Republicans used to defend our democracy and Constitution with vigor, this is a sad and frightful situation. It is intolerable.
I believe it is time to elect a new representative and senator who will not hammer on our democracy and Constitution until they are split, broken and pounded to dust. If you have similar concerns, please seek a way to help elect someone who will put country over party.
If you have not been politically active in the past, you can no longer afford to sit out this next election. Otherwise, our democracy may not live on for our children and grandchildren. Just voting will not be enough.
That is my independent conservative view.
