In America we value our freedom. The freedom to have a say in decisions that impact our lives. It is crucial everyone participates in the voting process to keep our democracy alive and healthy, yet a significant number of states have introduced legislation to limit the ability of citizens to cast their ballots.
In Wisconsin, our political maps have been extremely gerrymandered; allowing politicians to ignore the will of their constituents with no repercussions to their political futures. Recent polling in Wisconsin indicates roughly 70% of residents would like to end gerrymandering.
The Freedom to Vote Act is a transformative bill recently introduced into the U.S. Senate, which allows the voices of citizens to have greater impact. This important legislation would protect our right to vote, end partisan gerrymandering, counter undemocratic and dangerous election sabotage efforts and help eliminate the influence of dark money in our elections.
The majority of the public supports this legislation, but the filibuster is being used to prevent its passage in the Senate. In its current form, the filibuster can be implemented by a senator without providing any reason, which effectively curtails public debate of legislation.
Our democracy deserves an open debate on the floor of the Senate with an up or down majority vote on this important piece of legislation. The Jim Crow era filibuster rule has been set aside for over 100 other votes in the past and should not be allowed to prevent senators from passing the Freedom to Vote Act by majority vote.
It is critical that voters contact their Senators and urge them to support this important legislation to maintain our democracy and not allow the filibuster to stand in its way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.