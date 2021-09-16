We are grateful those protecting us in the military
I am saddened and angered by the events concerning Afghanistan. I would like to simply and humbly address those who served in Afghanistan and by extension all who have served and will serve. I would like to thank you all for your service. You have done your part and should hold your heads up proudly.
As I listen and read the news, I see a sense of bewilderment, of betrayal and questions concerning the sacrifices paid for by your, our, brothers and sisters. I can say it was not in vain, because you did what you were ordered to and you kept us safe for 20 years. You avenged our losses for 9/11 and showed the world that even in our bereavement, American sons and daughters can and will rise to the occasion.
Please, do not look at what is happening and feel as though you have lost. Instead, look at it as our political class losing; it was not you surrendering, it is they that bear this burden.
I can only feebly imagine your feelings now and try to reach out to you with words in the hopes you can find comfort to the best those words can display. I am proud of you and am eternally grateful that you held the burden of a nation and did not fail.
Lean on one another, ask for help from those you can, seek others to learn from and remain proud of who you are and what you have done.
Eric Gustafson
Hudson
