I am a retired geology professor who often has conversations with climate change deniers. I can usually get them to admit that the climate is changing, but their reaction is often to shrug and say: "The climate is always changing. We are adaptable creatures so will adapt."
This is true but misleading. The earth's climate has shown vast changes over geologic time. 18,000 years ago glaciers covered much of our region.
100 million years ago a warm seaway went across Minnesota.
But the current rate of change is a challenge – geologically very fast. The rock record shows that rapid changes in climate result in catastrophic mass extinctions. Will we adapt?
"Adapt " is an action verb. It means making changes, doing things differently. Changes take time. Many of us are adapting our personal lifestyles to help mitigate our climate footprints. The same is true for many municipalities, organizations, companies and states.
But the scale of the problem requires changes on a national and international scale. Recent action (and inaction) from the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress have hamstrung our national ability to deal with this crisis – to adapt.
The failure in the U.S. does not inspire other countries to act either. Remember "adapt" is an action verb, and we must get our leaders to act. Solutions like "do nothing" or "delay because of short-term economic concerns" are not "adapting." We are now standing like the proverbial deer in the headlights.
