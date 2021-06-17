“We need assurance that our Second Amendment rights will be protected from tyranny at a local level," "danger posed to Second Amendment rights is like the brown shirts of the Nazi era" and "when the Antifa mob crosses the bridge into our community" were all comments made by a St Joseph Town Board member presenting the Second Amendment Sanctuary Township resolution being introduced for the board to consider. There were national groups zooming in, agents from hate groups present and vocal, racist comments, violent rhetoric was heard -- the recording of the meeting will hopefully be posted for those that want to listen firsthand.
I believe in both gun rights, and also believe that with rights come responsibilities. Part of that responsibility is to adhere to common-sense gun control laws that are determined at the federal and state levels. This resolution is symbolic on paper only, there is no legality behind it, no enforcement capabilities, but it can send a message that lawlessness is tolerated, in fact welcomed here in our township. This resolution is meant to cause fear with the thinking that the “government is coming for your guns.”
St Joseph Township citizens need to be aware this is before the board again in July and write to your board members your views, be heard at the July 8 Town Board meeting, for this is not the peaceful, “support your neighbor” township I've known for 31 years. This feels closer to an insurrection community getting caught up in national political rhetoric.
Peg Audley
Hudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.