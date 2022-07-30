Until recently, we in the Hudson area probably didn't have much experience with, or appreciate the value of migrant workers.
"They are stealing our jobs" was often the sentiment heard. They are called "illegal aliens" by some. But, of course, they are not from another planet, just from another country on the same planet we all share.
I wonder how, or when, all of the roofs in Hudson would have gotten done without migrant workers. So now we understand just how much our country depends on these migrants and how valuable they are to even us in the Midwest. Imagine how much more valuable they are in year-round industries such as harvesting crops and farming.
We need to welcome them and be glad they are here.
