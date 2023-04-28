Letter to the Editor RTSA
The Republicans who are frightened of those who voted opposite of their views need to know that a large number of those who chose not to vote Republican did so because they are tired of the lies about elections being stolen. A huge portion of our women in Wisconsin decided they don't want a man telling them how to live. They've had enough. 

Dan Kelly is an election denier. He supported investigations into the lost election by Republicans in 2020 and he was seen as not being an advocate for women's health.

I am a past Republican voter. I have had it and can no longer tolerate questioning our election process especially when the ones charged in our state with election fraud were Trump supporters. They spent taxpayer money on a search for election fraud and came up with nothing. The one way to show our disgust is our vote.

Most 21st century people don't want to move backwards. They don't want politicians who lie and fudge facts. 

Republican politicians have done a good job of frightening people into supporting their outdated views and “what ifs” in their apparently scary world. To repeat a local farmers question, “since when wasn't America great?”

Since Trump said so.

My mother was a JFK supporter. My dad was a Nixon Agnew guy. My mom told my dad, “if you don't believe someone can think completely opposite of you politically and still love this country as much as you, then you are dismissing half of this country.”

Please don't run for political office if you are frightened or scared about society today. We need people with backbones, regardless of their political leanings.

I am concerned when others vote and want to control people from pursuing their happiness and liberty, not just your version of what that means.

We need politicians who can see that both sides of most arguments have merit and  we need  the ability to come to a middle ground for accomplishing something for us all. 

