So, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill (AB 293) that would make the state a no firearms barred, gun sanctuary (Daniel Bruch, “Hudson a sanctuary city?” Star-Observer, July 15, 2021). Well, I'm not surprised.
After all, the state Republicans and the Wisconsin Supreme Court successfully turned the state into a COVID-19 sanctuary almost from the very beginning of the outbreak. No doubt, the Delta variant will receive the same protection as well.
Next, the Republican state legislators should be uniting, me thinks, in order to give us a new motto for our state flag and license plates, Wisconsin: The Regressive State.
Yup, there's no doubt about it, Wisconsin has become a state where the unreasonable elect the incompetent in order to achieve the unthinkable. The dark comedy continues, indeed.
Kurt Sroka
Somerset
