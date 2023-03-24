Wisconsin voters support fair maps. Gerrymandering is what happens when one political party draws maps that favor their party to the detriment of the other party.
Gerrymandering is the practice of drawing the borders of election districts to unfairly skew the election results so more of one party gets elected to the legislature and less of the other party than would be expected based on statewide representation and voting.
Gerrymandering makes most districts unwinnable by the party out of power and the few remaining districts unwinnable by the party in power. What does this mean? It means that both parties can elect their most extreme candidates because there is no threat of them losing an election that is not even competitive because of gerrymandering.
It also means there is never a need for elected officials to compromise on issues or even have an adult discussion of them. Instead we get political games and political theatre. This ensures a dysfunctional democracy that does not work for the vast majority of people. The concept of working together for the best interests of the citizens gets lost in the quest for power and control.
Without fair maps major issues do not get addressed and the needs of the vast majority of the electorate get ignored. This is where we are in Wisconsin.
Enter Judge Janet Protasiewicz and the April 4 election for Supreme Court Justices. She is the only candidate whose vote on the Supreme Court of Wisconsin might offer an opportunity to address gerrymandering. This could lead to competitive elections so middle of the road candidates from both parties might be elected instead of those who are the most extreme on every issue. We need candidates from both parties who will listen to all political viewpoints, work together, compromise, and strive to solve problems and meet the needs of the people.
Please cast a vote for Judge Janet on April 4 and help bring balance back to the Supreme Court and hopefully bring back a functional democracy to Wisconsin.
