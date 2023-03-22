Supreme Court Justice candidate Kelly has been clear that women’s reproductive health care should be controlled by politicians rather than by women with the advice of their doctors. Chris Walloch, executive director of A Better Wisconsin Together, has said “Dan Kelly has a long documented history of extremism on abortion.” Kelly recently garnered the support of three extremist groups who demand those they support share their agendas of keeping Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban in place.
His position shows he cares not that a pregnancy gone bad could kill a mother if forced to carry a non-living fetus that her doctor says would lead to her death. He is willing to see mothers die, go to jail and leave their existing children motherless for the sake of his radical ideology.
His position shows he is willing to see a teenage girl raped by a psychopath forced to complete a pregnancy that would destroy her emotionally for the sake of his radical ideology. His position shows he is willing to see a ten year old girl raped by her uncle forced to complete a pregnancy her body is not sufficiently developed to sustain for the sake of his radical ideology.
He has actually worked as a lawyer for a radical anti-abortion organization working to take away women’s freedom to make their own personal decisions on abortion.
Dan Kelly’s radical ideology moves women one giant step back toward the time when they were basically property without any personal rights or freedoms.
His mere presence on the ballet should be an outrage to anyone who values freedom and equality for all people under our constitution.
Dan Kelly and his radical ideology must be rejected on April 4.
