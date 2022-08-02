I have been watching the political news and the Jan. 6 hearings lately. The world seems to be turned upside down from the way it should be. Our senators and congressmen are voting to overturn a free and fair election and conspiring with Donald Trump and white nationalists thugs to block the peaceful transition of power.
Our senator, Ron Johnson, and our congressman, Tom Tiffany, are right in the middle of all this anti-democratic and anti-American crap.
Why in the devil are they not looking out for the interests of myself and my neighbors, rather than throwing the country under the bus? I learned in high school civics it was their job to represent our interests in Congress.
The only interests they are representing are those of Vladimir Putin and his buddy Donald Trump. I am sick of all four of them.
This is America, the land of freedom and Lady Liberty. If Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany want to live under an authoritarian autocrat, they should move to Russia rather than plotting to bring Russia to America.
