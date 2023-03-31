Tuesday, April 4 is our Wisconsin nonpartisan spring election.
Will you vote? Please do.
Does your vote matter? Yes—very much.
Voter turnout for our nonpartisan spring elections typically is only about half of that for our November partisan general elections. Since 2000, Wisconsin voter turnout for our nonpartisan spring elections has ranged from only about 12-34%, while voter turnout for our November partisan general elections has ranged from 44-73%, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Think of your April 4 ballot this way: When fewer of us vote in an election, then each of our votes matters many times more than in other elections when many more of us vote.
Please vote in our April 4 nonpartisan spring election.
Statewide, our April 4 votes will choose who will fill a ten-year term on our Wisconsin Supreme Court. Locally, our April 4 votes will choose who serves on the boards of our public schools and in the governing bodies of our municipalities.
And candidates have won or lost by extremely slim vote margins in previous nonpartisan spring elections.
Your vote matters. Please vote in our April 4 nonpartisan spring election.
You can go online to learn what will be on your April 4 ballot, as well as where and how to vote, at Wisconsin’s MyVote.WI.Gov and at the League of Women Voters Vote411.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.