Most of us in Wisconsin understand the deep desire for freedom, independence and democracy on display by the people of Ukraine as they bravely battle against the horrific and deadly invasion by Russia’s military forces.
It is also incomprehensible to us to hear that this invasion and the actions of Vladimir Putin have received many supportive words from Trump Republicans.
Prior to the invasion, our senator, Ron Johnson, has been the lead in singing the praises of Putin, amplifying the Russian talking points, and conspiring with Trump to withhold military weapons from Ukraine.
It took the full scale invasion of Ukraine for Sen. Johnson to finally utter his first critical word about Putin.
I think we need to ask ourselves, is this someone who we want representing us in the Senate? Or do we want a senator who will not be fooled into supporting a dictator intent on destroying our democracy and instead will be a champion for our democracy, for freedom, for honesty and for peace in the world?
An election is coming in November. You vote. You decide.
