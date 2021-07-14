Please spare us the lecture, Mr. Zimmerman.
In response to the piece on Rep. Shannon Zimmerman’s latest unlawful and unethical dealings, I am compelled to set the record straight given that Zimmerman responded with more dishonesty and by lashing out at those speaking to his actions while in office.
Shannon said he reported the property but not the LLC. That’s not true. He willfully hid both. In looking at just his 2019 SEI for 2018, Shannon did not disclose his Florida property.
Shannon said he never received rental income as only family stays at his property. Without his tax returns, his claim is mostly unverifiable, but here is what we do know. In looking at his publicly accessible social media, we see he and his three business partners in pictures with drinks toasting their remodeling and #SLR (Southern Latitude Retreat), his business. In three years, SLR has increased from one beach-front home to two beach-front homes. They actively advertise their rental availability to the public. The testimonials for their properties would suggest that Shannon is again lying.
We also have serious questions about two PPP loans to a Shannon Zimmerman in Fort Myers, Fla. – the same city as his rental property – totaling more than $20,000. At the very least, Shannon owes us an explanation on this.
Why does all of this matter? Zimmerman sells himself as a hometown boy scout, and lets others paint him as such, come election time. All the while, he and others on his behalf spread lies about his political opponents.
The Ethics Commission confirmed the truth of the allegations against Zimmerman. He had to go back and change his filings. If Shannon is willing to lie under oath when it suits his self-interest, why would anyone trust him to be honorable in a position of power and public office?
Our elected officials are paid to be our representatives; to serve honestly and honorably. It shouldn’t be our job to police Shannon’s constant misrepresentations, but with his lengthy history of bending the truth to suit his needs, he’s left us no choice.
Dan Myers
Somerset
Chairman, St. Croix County Democrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.