It’s Friday night and I sit in the warmth of my home after experiencing a beautiful night in downtown Hudson.
As I pulled out toward home, my night was punctuated by the gorgeous light display at Lakefront Park, but it was a small part of a greater beauty I witnessed in the hours preceding my departure.
The Candlelight Stroll downtown displayed a beauty which filled my heart with gratitude for Hudson. The goodwill, joy, artistry, commerce and camaraderie observed and participated was a gift.
An evening sponsored by our Chamber pulled together many different facets of our community. The volunteers who set up the luminaries (and took them down at the end when the weather was sketchy), Hudson High carolers singing in different locations for all to hear, the movie played outside on a building on Locust Street, the live mannequin’s courtesy of Helmer’s Dance Studio, police keeping us safe and providing direction all offered an atmosphere that promoted community and kindness.
Youth leaders investing in teens was indicative of the intergenerational nature of the night. Merchants providing Christmas purchasing opportunities that was not a chore, but an occasion to enter the goodwill of this season. I had my first taste of the fare offered by Bennet’s as Hudson has landed yet another quality restaurant in our town. I could write more, but I think you get the idea.
We live in a time when there are forces that are seeking to pull us apart from one another. I do not want to assign any blame here, but simply recognize these are challenging days.
Events like the Candlelight Stroll remind us that our neighbors are our friends and that when we get together, something special happens. I saw many familiar faces from many facets of my 30 years in this gem on the river. It was a treat to shake hands, hug and share a laugh.
We live in an incredible town, and I am grateful to have shared in its bounty tonight. Let’s continue to move toward one another. Thank you to all who made this magic happen.
