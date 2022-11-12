Rightfully, the school district of Hudson administration and school board have done their due diligence to publicly address the current challenges of school funding and declining enrollment.
They deserve to be thanked for their work.
Last Tuesday over 300 community members gathered to give their input. They wanted their voices to be heard. Overwhelmingly, their voices said don’t close our neighborhood schools;
Willow River and Houlton Elementary are valuable attractions that make Hudson special.
If any building should be closed, it should be the Administrative Services Center (ASC). The various departments of the ASC can be moved into Willow River and Houlton elementaries to share space with educators and students.
If needed, perhaps other fistrict schools could share space as well. Currently, IT is sharing space at Hudson Middle school and the building and grounds department shares space at the high school. Previously, administration has been housed in the high school and at the Willow River school site. This helps maximize district space utilization and efficiency.
Yes, there are some inconveniences associated with such a change. Any inconveniences that the administration may experience are far outweighed by the inconveniences students and families would experience by losing their neighborhood schools.
If the pandemic taught us anything, it taught us how to work together remotely. The sale of the ASC could help offset some of the necessary remodeling costs. Lee Auditorium at Willow River Elementary is a wonderful community space (JFK once spoke there) that would work well for school board meetings, principal meetings and staff professional development.
Instead of being isolated four miles away, administration could be right in the mix of where education happens.
My three sons went to Willow River Elementary and received an excellent education at their neighborhood school that was walkable. Current and future Willow and Houlton students deserve the same. Please come to the Nov. 14 school board meeting and let your voice be heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.