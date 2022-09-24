Unbeknownst to the mayor of Martha's Vineyard, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dumped two plane loads of migrants at his airport with promises of jobs.
Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused about 100 migrants to D.C. and dropped them off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Any governor who uses migrants for props in a political stunt has lost their mind and should never be allowed to represent America or any state in any capacity. Cruelty and hatred have no place in America, and they have shown both.
We are still a democracy and all people, no matter what culture, deserve to be treated with dignity, and respect.
