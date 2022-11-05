Mitch McConnell said he was horrified and disgusted at what happened to Paul Pelosi. This compassion from Mitch and the rest of the Republicans should have been shown on Jan. 6, 2021.
If only they had condemned Donald Trump, his insurrectionists and the Big Lie. Paul Pelosi would have been safe in his home, five people wouldn’t have died,.140 Capitol police wouldn’t have been injured and the U.S. Capitol would have been spared.
Instead, they all feed off the Big Lie. The presidential election of 2020 has been proven to have been a legitimate and fair election. Radical Republicans are so desperate to win that they bully and intimidate voters.
America is a democracy. We don’t need people in office who want to take away our Constitutional rights and freedoms as Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.