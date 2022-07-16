Today the terms Republican and Democrat seem to have replaced the simple terms of “friend” and “enemy.” I am not naïve in thinking that this is a recent occurrence. Political parties have been fighting in this country since the days of Alexander Hamilton.
People have always taken sides, engaged in name-calling, lobbied against their opponents, called for recounts, made accusations, and even vowed revenge.
There have been duels fought, protests staged, and wars fought over the difference of opinion in political beliefs. So, what is different in today’s world?
Obviously, the answer is social media which has given the most negative in our society the opportunity to be heard continually, day in and day out, hurling false accusations, name calling, promoting false conspiracy theories, and outright lying about their so-called enemies.
They have now become the new norm as each day people all around the country scan their devices for the latest and nastiest statements.
Politicians who don’t fight back with the same tactics, but instead stick to the facts, the science, or the day's realities, are not considered worthy of the 24/7 coverage seen on the dozens of news shows or posts created hourly.
The end result is that we are becoming an increasingly unbalanced society with the loudest and angriest winning.
In a few months we will be facing another national election as dozens of senators and members of Congress come up for re-election. It is time to start to listen, not to the loudest and angriest, but to the candidates that are willing to listen rather than accuse.
We need to put people in office who have an agenda, not a vendetta. We need people who want to serve, not who merely want to win.
Please take the time to listen to the candidates. Are they shouting about what hasn’t been done? Or are they calmly pointing out what has to be done and how they will do it?
Listen, investigate and then choose the best candidate – not the loudest.
