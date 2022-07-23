Like all countries worldwide, we are feeling the impact of higher prices at the gas pump and supermarket.Republican attempts to blame President Biden and Democrats are unfounded and disingenuous.
The underlying causes of inflation are the pandemic and Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Democrats have offered proposals to reduce prices while Republicans cynically complain but offer no ideas of their own.
Recently House Democrats passed legislation to cap insulin at $35, prevent gas companies from price gouging, and lower the cost of fuel and groceries. Every Wisconsin House Republican member (Tiffany, Steil, Fitzgerald, Grothman and Gallagher) opposed these efforts.
Under Trump the unemployment rate surged from 3.8% to 14.8%. Biden has led an unprecedented economic recovery, adding millions of jobs and reducing the unemployment rate to near historic lows.
Putin's cutting of gas supplies has strained U.S. and world economies, but the international community under Biden's masterful leadership has stood firm against Putin, with NATO becoming stronger and more united.
Sen. Rick Scott, who is coordinating the Republican effort to control the Senate, has put forth an agenda that would raise taxes on 32% of Wisconsin residents and sunset (end in five years) Social Security and Medicare.
Today's higher prices would pale in comparison to the catastrophic impact the elimination of Social Security and Medicare would have on tens of millions of Americans, including many reading this letter.
Controlling taxes and inflation, protecting Social Security and saving Medicare is imperative, which is why we must elect Democrats in November.
