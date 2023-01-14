How are you getting ready for the Tuesday, Feb. 21, primary election? Oh, you had no clue there may be a primary election. These primary elections are often called “sleepers.” Do not “sleep” your future away.
The justice of the state Supreme Court is the next key race in getting Wisconsin back on track, including stronger and more representative maps and ensuring fair voting practices around the state.
Voters can expect to be able to view their sample ballot up to two weeks before the election. Check out elections.wi.gov to get the list of candidates. And, your specific list of candidates will be posted on myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
Please do your homework. Your future is in your hands and ballot.
