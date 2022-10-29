I have never heard a potential voter say that they enjoy negative ads, yet they have become a staple of Republican campaigns in Wisconsin for a simple reason. They work. Tens of millions of dollars in negative ads have been funded by Wisconsin “Truth” PAC, Club For Growth, Americans For Prosperity and other dark money donors.
These ads have two things in common: They rarely mention specific legislative accomplishments of Republicans the ads support. They also rely on distortion, misinformation, and outright lies about Democrats.
Ads against Mandela Barnes are stooping to a much lower level. They are racist dog whistles designed to suggest that only white candidates are fit to hold office in Wisconsin.
Many of the dark money ads label Barnes as “different” and “dangerous”, without any explanation. Frequently the ads use filters to darken the color of his skin, just in case voters might have missed the fact that Barnes is African-American.
If anyone objects to a thinly veiled campaign message that essentially says “don’t elect an African-American because their difference makes them dangerous,” the Johnson campaign is quick to blame them for playing the race card. Incredible, but not surprising.
There was a time when a sitting U. S. senator would have repudiated these ads. An honorable leader might have said “there is no place in Wisconsin politics for suggesting that people are disqualified from representing our great state on the basis of race. Racism has no place in my campaign, nor does any person or group who employs racist tactics”.
Instead, Johnson embraces the attacks and hopes they somehow help him win re-election by distracting voters from his role in submitting fake electors, plans to weaken or end Social Security, and efforts to secure a nationwide ban on abortions
I don’t know how different Ron Johnson is, but he is definitely dangerous to our state and to our nation. Ron Johnson pledged to limit his time in the Senate to 2 terms, and he went back on that promise. It is up to Wisconsin voters to help him keep his word and elect Mandela Barnes.
The fact that Ron Johnson could not come up with a single positive attribute about Barnes is telling.
