As an emergency manager, it is my responsibility to help my community plan, prepare, and respond to natural disasters and emergencies.
Every year those tasks grow more difficult. From record precipitation and severe flooding to an increase in vector-borne diseases and drought, a changing climate presents increased adversity for local governments, businesses, and residents.
That’s why it’s encouraging to see state leaders consider a Wisconsin-wide resilience planning effort to prepare for these challenges. Such an initiative would enhance the forward-thinking work emergency managers do by providing greater collaboration between state agencies and local governments, and equipping communities with the science and modeling to make informed decisions when investing taxpayer dollars.
As the pandemic and severe weather events have taught us, it’s imperative that we account for future risk across all sectors – transportation, emergency response and critical facilities, disaster preparedness, and more.
A statewide resilience plan was a key recommendation from the state’s Task Force on Climate Change, which brought together Wisconsinites from all backgrounds and political affiliations to develop ideas on how to better prepare our state for extreme and unpredictable weather. Now it’s up to our leaders in Madison to work together and support this common-sense initiative.
