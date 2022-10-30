Tom Tiffany, Ron Johnson and Tim Michels are campaigning on the dire threat of crime in Wisconsin. They are spending millions on negative ads funded by dark money organization. Voters should realize that this is yet another Republican effort to use fear and disinformation rather than actual accomplishments. What have Johnson and Tiffany actually done?
Tom Tiffany voted against spending $60 million to support law enforcement agencies. He also opposed a bill to combat school shootings. Ron Johnson opposed the recruitment and training of 100,000 new officers. He also voted against $3.6 billion for federal programs supporting local law enforcement and public safety.
You’d think that “law and order” candidates would want the violent mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to be held accountable for their actions. Both Tiffany and Johnson are not only content to defend that behavior but consider if to be a “patriotic” demonstration by people who “loved their country.”
Ron Johnson also participated in a plot to submit a slate of fake electors from Wisconsin and Michigan to Vice President Pence on Jan. 6, 2021 . The only reason those fraudulent electors were not submitted to Pence is that he knew they were false and did not represent the will of the voters.
Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes have tried repeatedly to increase police funding in Wisconsin. The Republican legislature blocked their proposals. Yet Evers still brought in over $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to support police and public safety.
Both Ron Johnson and Tom Tiffany voted no on the American Rescue Plan.
If concerns about crime are driving your vote this year, the last people you want in charge are Tom Tiffany or Ron Johnson. Don’t fall victim to the misrepresentations and lies in the glossy mailers and the vicious attack ads. Look at the records of Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. They will actually make Wisconsin safer.
Remember, you don’t have to be a Democrat to vote for a Democrat on Nov. 8.
