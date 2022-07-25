Ever feel like you live in Minnesota instead of Wisconsin? All our local network evening news shows are broadcast from Minneapolis so, of course, they focus primarily on Minnesota events.
We know all about what Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Legislature are up to but rarely hear what our own Gov. Evers and the Wisconsin legislators are accomplishing. In a time when our next election is so important to us as individual Wisconsin citizens, we need facts about our own state.
So where do we get them? Here are a few non-partisan sources that can help. Some are free; others will require a subscription, but all will help keep you up to date on Wisconsin news.
Wisconsin Public Radio
Up North News
Wisconsin Public Television
The Milwaukee Journal
Wisconsin Watch.org
Wisconsin Examiner
As our primary election in August approaches, please take a few moments to investigate Wisconsin news sources so that you can make informed decisions based on your needs as a Wisconsin resident.
FYI – you might also discover some up-to-date news about the Green Bay Packers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.