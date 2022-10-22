Recommendations to our Hudson School Board:
After hearing the concerns of the four parents before the annual meeting and this week’s local paper, my wife and I are concerned that we should survey all parents and taxpayers for their input.
A recent survey states that 80% of Americans believe in God. This means Jews, Christians, and Muslims believe in the Ten Commandments. These commandments were established by God to instruct mankind in moral and ethical behavior.
It is the responsibility of parents to teach their children these things and not the schools. On Wednesdays, early release from school allows parents to send their children to one of our 20 local churches for moral and religious instruction.
Work and school have one purpose and that is to focus on the work at hand. Offensives as the following: unfriendly work environment, offensive language, touching, music, clothing, and bullying, create barriers to individual performance and teamwork.
Our students will eventually go into a work environment that requires them to follow the above guidelines. Striving to be the best in all areas is the worthy goal. Organizational management holds to these guidelines, that when the required work is not getting done, a written warning is filed and then suspension follows a second warning for unchanged behavior.
Management personnel and school board members need to, occasionally, drop into an ongoing classroom to observe. What kind of teaching is going on in the classroom? What type of learning is taking place? Review the results with the observed teacher.
We request that the meeting minutes be released to the website within five business days of the meeting, pending board approval. Some issues could be handled sooner than 30 days later, when the community is made aware.
All the above comments and suggestions come from our many years of experience in teaching and working with and building local and national service organizations.
