For those neighbors who may be undecided, please consider two issues when making your decision on the 2022 vote: freedom abroad and democracy at home.
First, supporting Ukraine is supporting freedom abroad, and in our national and moral interest. Russia launched an unprovoked attack on an independent country, and committed unspeakable atrocities against civilians. Yet as the Ukrainians’ fight, Tom Tiffany (7th District) has voted against bills in the House that would help Ukraine in their fight for freedom. Thankfully, these bills have passed thus far, but Speaker McCarthy has stated that American support for Ukraine will no longer be assured if Republicans take control of Congress; our allies are worried, and Putin, no doubt, hopeful that this control will come to pass.
Second, ours is a representative democracy, and the peaceful transition of power is essential to it (if you lose, you admit it and move on). Yet in 2020, for the first time in American history, the presidential transition was anything but peaceful. Former President Trump made the fact-free assertion that he had actually won, and his claim – supported by Tiffany, WI Sen. Johnson and governor candidate Michels.
The Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels if elected governor and supported by a Wisconsin Assembly and Senate, would have a say over the slate of electors that decide the presidential election; he has denied the outcome of a fair election before, would he do the same again?
In 2020, Tiffany, Johnson and Michels have thrown in against that upon which our democracy depends: the vote of the people.
Inflation is discussed in the campaigns, but inflation is a worldwide phenomenon, not the fault of either party and beyond either’s control. Street crime is an issue, and one that needs to be confronted with the attitude “tough on crime, and tough on the causes of crime,” not just one or the other.
But November’s election is not only between differing philosophies; it is between those who believe in freedom abroad and democracy at home, and those who do not. Tiffany, Johnson, and Michels apparently do not.
