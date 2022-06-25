I believe our elections this fall will be a vote on freedom and democracy. These are two things that hold our country together and make us proud to be Americans.
First of all, our democracy is on the line, because some people believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. That election was probably the most verified, validated and coordinated election ever.
It was during a pandemic, and because Mr. Trump “predicted” that it would be “rigged,” the poll workers and secretaries of state worked extra hard to make sure everything was above board and run efficiently and honestly.
It was. There was not enough fraud to overturn any state’s election.
Second, our freedom is at stake because of all the mass shootings. We are paranoid and scared to go to a church, a grocery store, school, concert, funerals, shopping malls and even to drive on an interstate highway.
We do not have freedom in America anymore because of all the people who have to have guns with them all the time. What happened to defending your homestead? I thought that was what the Second Amendment was about. Defending your homestead is one thing – not shooting up other people.
This has to stop. Our only way out is to vote for people who will support our freedom and democracy. As for those in office refusing to change the laws – MAGA GOP politicians like Sen. Johnson, Rep. Tiffany and state Rep. Zimmerman – you can vote them out in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.