Should we go back to the Biblical pronouns of Thee, Thou, Thine, Thy, You, and Ye? They are all neutral.
“Pro” comes from Latin and Greek meaning “for the noun” or pronoun. It is a stand-in for the gender identity of the individual. Gender identity comes from one’s brain and not from what reproductive organs were present at birth. We know this because one in 1,500-2,000 babies come with both male and female genitalia.
So, when a student asks their teacher to address them as “she” or “he” or “they” why can’t they? The student may identify more male like or more female like. They are non-binary.
Hudson School District has an anti-discrimination policy that covers protective classes. Recent policies that were sent out overnight to staff and parents are a subjugating factor to personal expression and the suppression of the rights of the child.
Teachers are required to not engage the student in their preferred pronoun. The student wants to trust a teacher or counselor. Are teachers required to tell parents if the child is non-binary? Those of us in the LGBTQIA+ community all know the first rule is only you out yourself when ready.
It is my understanding that the School Board didn’t see this overnight policy. The Board of Education wasn’t given time to review, approve. Principals had to implement.
What is the board doing to engage the community so both can learn and become educated about children who are non-binary? The goal could be to become advocates and allies for all children.
Using the right pronoun is the easiest way to show respect and to affirm a child’s personhood. Mis-gendering a person can be harmful and even traumatic if done intentionally.
Gender identity and who we are is in our heads. Our hearts help with the romantic attractions we experience. And regarding reproductive organs, well thou knowest thine own parts.
(1) comment
The right of parents to maintain authority over their children while at school is a constitutional one that’s also protected by state and federal law. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that the “liberty” protected by the due process clause includes the right of parents “to control the education of their [children]” and that the “liberty of parents and guardians” includes the right “to direct the upbringing and education of children under their control.”
Regardless of what you, parents, teachers, or students think about this issue in general, parents have ultimate authority over how to treat their child. And parents should continue to fight back against school systems that undermine their rights using shrouds of secrecy in an attempt to substitute the schools’ judgment for the judgment of those who truly have the best interest of their children at heart. To suggest that the school district has any authority to undermine my rights as a parent, again, regardless of what your opinion is on this subject, is WRONG. Not only is it unlawful, it’s immoral and part of a much larger problem that we face as a nation and it’s incredibly concerning.
Again, your feelings and opinions do not supersede the rights of a students legal guardian. PERIOD. Leave our children alone.
