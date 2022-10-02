I am encouraging the city of Hudson to follow its "Golden Rule" principle as it would relate to providing senior parking permits for all residents in adjoining townships and villages. As a moderately competent senior, in terms of technology, I find the parking situation in downtown Hudson to be a nightmare.
All you have to do is remember your license plate number, what zone (?) you parked in, find a collection box kiosk, input your credit card and sign away the custodial rights to at least one of your grandkids.
It's great that the city of Hudson allows its seniors to apply for a free parking permit and avoid the nightmare described above. Why not extend that senior perk to all of the adjoining townships, villages and nearby communities? Wouldn't that be the neighborly thing to do, since we don't charge you when you come to visit us?
